Source: Your style guide to the tenniscore trend

Love All
Silver chain featuring a pendant of three tennis balls sculpted in silver with delicate lines in 23 carat yellow gold vermeil. Available on farfetch.com; ₹67,000.
Clean Serve
A bright check pattern is combined with pleats in this cord-hued miniskirt. The embroidered logo completes the design. Available on miumiu.com; ₹84,824.
Game Set
Tennis sneakers from ON designed in collaboration with Roger Federer and made from vegan leather. Available on on.com; ₹15,865.
Red SpinExude tennis pro vibes with this Sporty&Rich Royal Club tennis bag in bright red. Features a two-way zip closure and an adjustable nylon strap at the back. Available on sportyandrich.com; ₹7,000.
Court Code
Sleeveless V-neck mini dress with an A-line silhouette featuring seasonal artwork, completed with a back zip closure and hemline detail inspired by the Memphis wave - one of the brand's foundational design elements. Available on casablancaparis.com; ₹98,217.
Green Envy
18-karat gold bracelet set with 14.75 carats of oval-cut Columbian emeralds equipped with a secure push clasp fastening. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹12,52,557.
Fine Lines
Slim-striped tennis shorts made from durable, flexible shell, cut to hit above the knee and decorated with slim stripes and a logo patch by the hem for a smart appearance. Available on mrporter.com; ₹1,49,052.
