Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to the tenniscore trend

Source: Your style guide to the tenniscore trend

Team Lounge

Ace the season's tennis-inspired fashion with Lounge's picks from a pleated miniskirt and custom sneakers to an exquisite emerald tennis bracelet

TANE México 1942 Tennis Ball Pendant Necklace

Love All

Silver chain featuring a pendant of three tennis balls sculpted in silver with delicate lines in 23 carat yellow gold vermeil. Available on farfetch.com; 67,000.

Also read: Source: A luxury shopping guide where places play muse

Miu Miu Cord Checked Mini Skirt

Clean Serve

A bright check pattern is combined with pleats in this cord-hued miniskirt. The embroidered logo completes the design. Available on miumiu.com; 84,824.

ON The Roger Centre Court Tennis Sneakers

Game Set

Tennis sneakers from ON designed in collaboration with Roger Federer and made from vegan leather. Available on on.com; 15,865.

Royal Club Tennis Bag

Red SpinExude tennis pro vibes with this Sporty&Rich Royal Club tennis bag in bright red. Features a two-way zip closure and an adjustable nylon strap at the back. Available on sportyandrich.com; 7,000.

Casablanca Paysage Ideal Cocktail Dress

Court Code

Sleeveless V-neck mini dress with an A-line silhouette featuring seasonal artwork, completed with a back zip closure and hemline detail inspired by the Memphis wave - one of the brand's foundational design elements. Available on casablancaparis.com; 98,217.

SHAY 18-karat Gold Emerald Tennis Bracelet

Green Envy

18-karat gold bracelet set with 14.75 carats of oval-cut Columbian emeralds equipped with a secure push clasp fastening. Available on net-a-porter.com; 12,52,557.

Brunello Cucinelli Straight-Leg Logo Appliquéd Striped Shell Tennis Shorts

Fine Lines

Slim-striped tennis shorts made from durable, flexible shell, cut to hit above the knee and decorated with slim stripes and a logo patch by the hem for a smart appearance. Available on mrporter.com; 1,49,052.

Also read: The modern manicure is getting blingy, quirky and personal

-

