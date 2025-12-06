Statement pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe
You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth. Here are some ideas for layering to give your winter look a trendy touch
The secret to a truly successful winter wardrobe lies in adopting statement pieces that inject texture, drama and attitude—with surprisingly little effort required. Think beyond the basic black puffer and look toward unexpected lengths, high-pile materials, and distinctive finishes.
Lounge scoured the best runway trends and street style moments to bring you a definitive collection of pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe.