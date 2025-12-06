Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Statement pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe

Statement pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe

Ghazal Chengappa

You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth. Here are some ideas for layering to give your winter look a trendy touch 

Etro Jacquard wool-blend cardigan
The secret to a truly successful winter wardrobe lies in adopting statement pieces that inject texture, drama and attitude—with surprisingly little effort required. Think beyond the basic black puffer and look toward unexpected lengths, high-pile materials, and distinctive finishes.

Lounge scoured the best runway trends and street style moments to bring you a definitive collection of pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe.

Acne Studios 1996 Logo scarf

An instant graphic upgrade, this statement print can tie your whole look together. Available on Acnestudios.com; €330.

Cult Gaia Michelle cardigan

In the après-ski look, cosy texture meets dramatic fringe. Available on Cultgaia.com; 64,900.

Khaite Loxley leather maxi skirt

Use this rich, chocolate-toned midi to anchor your loudest knit or your most delicate silk top. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $3,900.

Max Mara Bucket hat in jacquard-knit alpaca and wool

The street-style bucket hat silhouette, but with a winter upgrade and playful leopard print. Available on Maxmara.com; $455.

Isabel Marant Amiel shearling-lined leather jacket

Shearling lining meets rugged leather for an edgy biker jacket with warmth. Available on Mytheresa.com; €2,515.

Chloé Cropped shearling-trimmed leather jacket

The structured layer you didn't know you needed. Its plush texture and contrast of leather make it the only piece required to finish any high-waisted winter look. Available on Mytheresa.com; €3,605.

Khaite Jane zebra-print calf hair ballet flats

Ballet flats are back, but this time with calf hair and patterns, giving the old wardrobe staple a fierce, textural refresh. Available on Mytheresa.com; €830.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
