Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Add some colour and shine to your winter clothes

Add some colour and shine to your winter clothes

Team Lounge

Use layers and accessories to elevate everyday outfits and personalise your style

Namza Couture’s Monthu Tho jacket

Adorned with an embroidered collar, Namza Couture’s Monthu Tho jacket will elevate any outfit. Price on request, available online.
Balmain Flamingo crystal-embellished brooch

This Balmain Flamingo crystal-embellished brooch is a quick way to add flair and personality to your look. $760, available online.

Cord Ranch Belt

Pair this Cord Ranch Belt with single or multi-coloured dresses, blazers or co-ords. 6,800, available online and in stores.
Inca handcuff

This Inca handcuff made with discarded watches makes for a statement accessory. Price on request; available in stores.
Moschino Teddy Bear beret

Keep it kitschy and eclectic with this Moschino Teddy Bear beret. $3,405, available on Farfetch.com

