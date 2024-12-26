How to treat every type of dry skin during winter

During winters, skin routine demands a tweak. Products that otherwise work well during the hot and humid season might not be enough to care for your skin’s barrier in winter months.

“In winter season, the air becomes drier, and heaters reduce indoor humidity, leading to water loss from the skin (trans-epidermal water loss). Even combination and acne-prone skin can feel dehydrated," says Chytra V. Anand, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ.

To address the problem, switch to cream-based cleansers that avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils, says Dr Anand. "Avoid toners. Opt for moisturisers and serums with ceramides, shea butter, vitamin E and squalane, as they replenish the skin barrier."

Adjust active ingredients and scale back on strong exfoliants like retinoids or salicylic acid and incorporate hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid, suggests Dr Anand.

You should also avoid scrubs and hot showers, which will strip your skin of natural oils. A humidifier in the bedroom can help maintain skin hydration, says the expert. If you can’t do without exfoliation, Dr Anand suggests taking the gentle route using a mild enzyme-based exfoliant once every two weeks to remove dead cells.

Not all acids are drying, though. Certain acids are good for hydrating the skin and improving its barrier function during winter season.

“Hyaluronic acid, technically not an acid, is a humectant that draws water into the skin, ideal for deep hydration. Look for formulations with sodium hyaluronate for better penetration. Lactic acid gently exfoliates while locking in moisture. It’s perfect for dull, dry winter skin. Polyglutamic acid retains water up to four times more effectively than hyaluronic acid," suggests Dr Anand.

However, nothing will work if you aren’t hydrated from within. “Drink enough water as it plays a major role in supporting your body's functions. High intake of alcohol, caffeine, and beverages rich in sodium and sugar can cause systemic dehydration, which may reflect on your skin, making it appear lacklustre. Maintain a balanced diet that includes water-dense and antioxidant-rich foods to support hydration and skin health," says Varsha Reddy, dermatologist, Zennara Clinic, Hyderabad. Foods rich in healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds) help maintain the lipid barrier. You can also consider nutritional supplements with astaxanthin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, to boost hydration at a cellular level, says Dr Anand.

The right way to moisturise

Small signs can help you determine if your skin is dry or dehydrated. “Dry skin is a skin type caused by lack of sebum production, whereas dehydrated skin is a temporary condition resulting from a lack of water in the skin. Itching is a common sign of dry skin, often accompanied by scaling, flaking, peeling, and roughness. Dehydration presents with symptoms such as poor skin elasticity, sunken eyes, chapped lips, a dry mouth, dry mucous membranes in the nose, and fine lines, often accompanied by itchiness," says Dr Reddy.

To moisturise the right way for normal skin, she suggests that you start with a hydrating gel in the morning to draw more water into your skin. “Opt for a heavier moisturizer at night to improve your skin barrier and lock in moisture. Always apply your moisturizers on damp skin for better absorption. This also helps prevent water loss, keeping your skin hydrated longer. Don’t skip sunscreen," says Dr Reddy.

For acne-prone skin, use non-comedogenic products that prevent clogged pores. Humectants like glycerin or hyaluronic acid help retain moisture without causing breakouts. “Avoid heavy moisturizers; instead, apply lightweight products in multiple layers to keep your skin hydrated without overburdening it. Wash your face twice daily but avoid over-washing. Use a fragrance-free, gentle cleanser. After bathing, blot your skin dry using a soft towel, avoiding harsh rubbing and slather on moisturiser directly onto your skin immediately after drying to lock in moisture," says Dr Reddy.

For extremely dry, cracked skin

Layer products and start with a hydrating serum, followed by a ceramide-rich moisturizer with lactic acid and urea and an occlusive layer like petroleum jelly. Creams and ointments work the most for very dry skin. “Use sleeping masks with urea or squalane to repair the barrier. For cracked skin, focus on healing balms with ingredients like panthenol and lanolin. Avoid harsh soaps," says Dr Anand. "Seek medical help if cracks bleed or get infected, or if skin becomes persistently itchy, red, or swollen, as this could indicate conditions like eczema or psoriasis."

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

Also read: 6 scalp tonics and serums for different hair needs