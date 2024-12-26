How to treat every type of dry skin during winter
SummaryAll types of skin, whether combination and acne-prone, can feel dehydrated during winter season. Two experts offer advice on how to keep it healthy and shiny
During winters, skin routine demands a tweak. Products that otherwise work well during the hot and humid season might not be enough to care for your skin’s barrier in winter months.
“In winter season, the air becomes drier, and heaters reduce indoor humidity, leading to water loss from the skin (trans-epidermal water loss). Even combination and acne-prone skin can feel dehydrated," says Chytra V. Anand, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma Clinics and SkinQ.