During winters, skin routine demands a tweak. Products that otherwise work well during the hot and humid season might not be enough to care for your skin’s barrier in winter months.

The winter season brings with it host of skin related concerns, and these can make your skin more vulnerable to the cool breezy winters that robs the skin off its natural hydration. It is, therefore, essential to maintain a healthy skincare routine that would bring back its natural radiance.

Some of the skin problems to watch out for during the cold season include dry and dehydrated skin due to loss of moisture that makes the skin appear flaky and rough; early signs of fine lines and wrinkles due to improper hydration and skincare routine; chapped skin, a result of washing the face with a cleanser that's not compatible with the weather; skin sensitivity issues such as irritated skin and redness; and feeling of irritation and tightness in the skin due to moisture loss.