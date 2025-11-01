Some of the skin problems to watch out for during the cold season include dry and dehydrated skin due to loss of moisture that makes the skin appear flaky and rough; early signs of fine lines and wrinkles due to improper hydration and skincare routine; chapped skin, a result of washing the face with a cleanser that's not compatible with the weather; skin sensitivity issues such as irritated skin and redness; and feeling of irritation and tightness in the skin due to moisture loss.