During winters, skin routine demands a tweak. Products that otherwise work well during the hot and humid season might not be enough to care for your skin’s barrier in winter months.
The winter season brings with it host of skin related concerns, and these can make your skin more vulnerable to the cool breezy winters that robs the skin off its natural hydration. It is, therefore, essential to maintain a healthy skincare routine that would bring back its natural radiance.
Some of the skin problems to watch out for during the cold season include dry and dehydrated skin due to loss of moisture that makes the skin appear flaky and rough; early signs of fine lines and wrinkles due to improper hydration and skincare routine; chapped skin, a result of washing the face with a cleanser that's not compatible with the weather; skin sensitivity issues such as irritated skin and redness; and feeling of irritation and tightness in the skin due to moisture loss.
Here are some skincare tips for different skin types during the winter season:
Oily Skin
Oily skin too requires ample hydration but it should be such that would not clog the pores:
- A gel-based skin cleanser would not dry the skin, but cleanse it deeply
- Using a moisturizer that is a light formulation
- Remember to seal in moisture at night with skin serum
- Exfoliation should be done twice a week.
Dry Skin
Needs rehydration and a moisturiser that would lock in the moisture:
- Cleansing the skin with foam-based face wash or using a skin hydrating cleanser would shield the skin against loss of moisture after washing it
- Using a plant-based moisturiser that contains essential oil is the best option
- Massaging your skin with essential oils like lavender essential oil, along with a carrier oil like almond oil, will ensure it is rehydrated.
- Exfoliate the skin once a week.
Sensitive Skin
Sensitive skin suffers a lot during winters due to harsh weather conditions that leads to redness and skin irritation:
- Use a hydrating cleanser that is fragrance free and based on Ayurveda.
- Apply aloe vera gel to soothe the skin.
- Always remember to apply sunscreen at all times.
Combination Skin
Hydrating the dry areas without making the skin oily is a challenge:
- Foaming cleanser works best, or an oil balancing skin cleanser should be used
- Moisturiser with essential oil and botanical extracts should be used
- A night cream should be applied to ensure that the dry areas of the skin receive hydration
- Weekly exfoliation is essential.
Quick tips for winter skincare
- Hydrate your skin. This also means hydrating it from inside by taking ample fresh fruit juices, containing vitamin C
- Avoid hot showers as it strips the skin off its natural moisturiser.
- Consume balanced diet that supports your skin health, supplement it with walnuts, salmon, kiwis and other such foods that are rich in vitamin C like oranges.
- Regularly use face masks that are infused with aloe vera, yoghurt and honey to moisturise your skin
- Stay hydrated and use hydrating skin serums at night to supplement the skin with ample moisture levels.
Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.