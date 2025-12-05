A luxe edit of winter-ready outerwear and accessories

The season of cosy layering is here and there's nothing more that delights us than bringing out our favourite cardigans and coats out as we go about attending merry year-end parties. While talking of styling these warm layers, this season's all about embracing textured fabrics like faux fur, shearling, suede and wool). Oversized fits are in along with structured accents like funnel-neck or stand-collar. Scarf-coats that blend practicality and style are another must-have. If you are looking for inspiration, Lounge's curated selection of elevated outerwear and accessories shows you how to enjoy this celebratory season with warmth, comfort and unmistakable style.

REFINED LAYER

This Brunello Cucinelli shearling jacket marries plush texture with refined tailoring. Cut in a vintage-inspired silhouette, it features a luxurious shearling body with a waxed finish that lends it a rugged, outdoorsy flourish. With shearling being one of the trending materials this season, this jacket's the only outerwear you need to arm yourself with – whether you are in a casual t-shirt-jeans combo or a suave blazer. Available on Shop.brunellocucinelli.com; ₹11.53 lakh.

View Full Image Khara Kapas Rouge Trench Coat

WARM IN ROUGE

The trench coat has been having its moment under the sun for a hot minute now. While the camel-tone trench is a faultless pick, experimenting with colours is a good idea. Label Khara Kapas gives a wintry update to the classic trench in this longline ‘Rouge Trench Coat’ that's tailored in black oxford-cotton. Designed with a wide lapel collar, storm flap detail and side pockets, the coat gets a flamboyant touch from the rouge red abstract floral print – making it perfect for brightening gloomy winter days. Available on Elahe.in; ₹15,600.

View Full Image Chloé Cropped ‘Spencer’ Jacket in Leather.

JUST FURRY UP

This cropped “Spencer" jacket from house of Chloe is a cool blend of two trends defining winter wear in 2025: the cropped silhouette and the rich texture of (faux) fur. Made from soft, structured leather and lined in smooth silk, it features leather trims, buckled tabs and a scoop neckline that adds a contemporary twist. Layer it up with long, flowy dresses or slips to make a bohemian statement. Available on Chloe.com; ₹5.90 lakh.

View Full Image LV Crush Monogram Heritage Beanie

CRUSHING ON PINK

One easy way to add a bit of pop to winter dressing is through your accessories – be it a beanie, a scarf or socks. We love this Louis Vuitton’s cotton-blend pink beanie because it brings a playful burst of colour and personality to any look you sport. Knit with an innovative technique that renders the Monogram motif in vivid, 3D form, an oversized pair of embroidered initials serves as the finishing accent. Cuteness overload? Absolutely! And we are okay with that. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹55,000.

View Full Image Dusala Andri Pashmina Shawl

ELEGANT DRAPE

Crafted from ultra-soft handwoven pashmina wool, this Dusala Andri shawl stands out for its intricate kalamkari adda work rendered in rich, multi-coloured tones. Soft and lightweight to wear, it's perfect for dressing up both everyday silhouettes and festive winterwear. Available on Dusala.in; ₹2.45 lakh.

View Full Image Bally Jacquard-knit Wool Leggings

X’MAS PANTS

Bally’s jacquard-knit wool leggings feature a cheerful rendition of classic Fair Isle motifs making them the go-to choice to wear while opening Christmas presents. Featuring a tapered fit and ribbed trims, these snug leggings can be layered under oversized knits for a day that involves nothing more than lazy lounging. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹74,182.

View Full Image Agnelle ‘Lena’ Fringed Leather Gloves

HANDSHAKE READY

Made from top-quality leather and lined in smooth silk for added comfort, these gloves from atelier Agnelle feature dramatic fringed cuffs that bring movement and flair. Meticulously made by experiences seamstresses, these gloves can transition easily from day to afterhours. Available on Agnelle.com; ₹21,131.

View Full Image Kamilo Plaid Print Poncho

IT’S A WRAP

This Isabel Marant poncho is crafted in a soft wool-cashmere blend and features a V-neckline, classic plaid checks and delicate fringed trims. Made in an oversized silhouette, it’s the perfect throw-on layer for travel, casual outings or relaxed winter evenings. Available on Isabelmarant.com; ₹83,020.

