A luxe edit of winter-ready outerwear and accessories

The season of cosy layering is here and there's nothing more that delights us than bringing out our favourite cardigans and coats out as we go about attending merry year-end parties. While talking of styling these warm layers, this season's all about embracing textured fabrics like faux fur, shearling, suede and wool). Oversized fits are in along with structured accents like funnel-neck or stand-collar. Scarf-coats that blend practicality and style are another must-have. If you are looking for inspiration, Lounge's curated selection of elevated outerwear and accessories shows you how to enjoy this celebratory season with warmth, comfort and unmistakable style.