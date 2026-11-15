Shopping for a great trench coat? It’s all about the fabric and the cut

Ghazal Chengappa
2 min read15 Nov 2026, 01:00 PM IST
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Aria Cove faux suede belted trench maxi coat
Summary
This season's standout styles prove the classic silhouette doesn't have to mean predictable beige gabardine

The trench coat has long been a cold-weather mainstay, but finding a great one comes down to two things: the fabric and the cut. The trick is to look for fabrics that offer the right balance of warmth, structure and movement, and a cut that complements your proportions while leaving enough room for winter layering.

This season's standout styles prove the classic silhouette doesn't have to mean predictable beige gabardine. From lived-in denim, whether in crisp dark indigo or oversized, crinkled light-wash, to glossy burgundy snake-effect leather, designers are playing with unexpected textures that instantly elevate everyday layers.

If you lean toward timeless versatility, plush hazelnut virgin wool and heritage brown checks deliver effortless polish without feeling stiff, while a rich rust cotton-silk blend brings warmth to grey days.

Whether you're dressing up heavy knits or throwing one over denim, these picks are worth adding to your winter collection.

Also Read | Vintage activewear is making a comeback

FORMAL YET CASUAL

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Dries Van Noten Denim trench coat.

Dries Van Noten reimagines the traditional belted trench in rich indigo cotton denim highlighted with crisp contrast topstitching. Sturdy enough to handle freezing commutes yet relaxed enough to layer effortlessly over chunky winter knits. It swaps predictable beige gabardine for a sharp, off-duty polish. Available on Mytheresa.com; €668.

VINTAGE VIBES

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Veronica De Piante Charlotte double-breasted snake-effect leather trench coat.

Veronica de Piante lends a rich, tactile sensibility to the classic double-breasted trench, rendering the belted silhouette in glossy burgundy snake-effect leather. It is structured enough to sharpen relaxed winter knits yet fluid in motion, and makes a compelling case for statement outerwear. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,295.

SHADES OF BROWN

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'S Max Mara Virgin wool wrap coat.

Spun from plush virgin wool in warm hazelnut brown, this clean-lined wrap coat from 'S Max Mara brings effortless polish to cold-weather dressing. Designed with a relaxed drape and self-tie belt, it layers smoothly over bulky knitwear and sharp tailoring alike, serving as a versatile neutral anchor for the entire season. Available on Mytheresa.com; €725.

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Saint Laurent Double-breasted belted cotton and silk-blend trench coat.

Saint Laurent trades standard beige for a rich rust-terracotta hue, rendering this double-breasted trench in a lustrous cotton-silk blend. The lightweight yet structured fabric gives classic storm flaps and belted tailoring a fluid drape, bringing warmth and Parisian polish to tonal winter layering. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $3,830.

THE COOL EFFECT

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Net sustain Agolde + Maria mcmanus oversized organic and recycled denim trench coat.

Rendered in crinkled light-wash organic and recycled denim, this oversized trench from Agolde trades stiff, traditional outerwear fabrics for an effortless, lived-in feel. Its clean single-breasted front and generous proportions make it an easy everyday throw-on over heavy knitwear, hoodies, or layer with different shades of denim. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $675.

NOT SO CLASSIC

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New Look check belted trench coat in brown.

New Look brings classic menswear tailoring to cold-weather layering with this single-breasted check trench. Rendered in a tight brown-and-cream weave, the structured silhouette adds crisp visual contrast to monochrome black knitwear and tailored denim, proving that classic heritage patterns are an effortless shortcut to looking pulled together all season long. Available on Asos.com; $118.

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About the Author

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based journalist and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism and Christ University, specialising in the intersection of food, fashion, and contemporary Indian culture. After a short stint in digital marketing, she has worked as a desk editor at Mint Lounge for nearly two years and enjoys spotting factual errors and typos in her free time (and at work). She writes about the evolving digital landscape, with recent features including examining the automation of modern romance in "Swiped right on perfection? Maybe AI wrote their profile, the competitive shift in dining culture through The global reservation game comes to India," and and the sustainable fashion movement in The new 'it' thing: a clothes swap party. She tracks micro-trends by curating seasonal wishlists, identifying the best looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and exploring the rise of concert fashion. Her reporting also guides readers on where to buy pre-loved clothes, reflecting a keen interest in sustainable style. She writes listicles on emerging fashion trends, gifting for several occasions, and sometimes even deep-dives into social subcultures. Whether she is proofreading long-form stories or identifying the season's it-bag, she remains an incisive observer of the shifts and subcultures redefining India's lifestyle trends.

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