Shopping for a great trench coat? It’s all about the fabric and the cut

The trench coat has long been a cold-weather mainstay, but finding a great one comes down to two things: the fabric and the cut. The trick is to look for fabrics that offer the right balance of warmth, structure and movement, and a cut that complements your proportions while leaving enough room for winter layering.
The trench coat has long been a cold-weather mainstay, but finding a great one comes down to two things: the fabric and the cut. The trick is to look for fabrics that offer the right balance of warmth, structure and movement, and a cut that complements your proportions while leaving enough room for winter layering.
This season's standout styles prove the classic silhouette doesn't have to mean predictable beige gabardine. From lived-in denim, whether in crisp dark indigo or oversized, crinkled light-wash, to glossy burgundy snake-effect leather, designers are playing with unexpected textures that instantly elevate everyday layers.
This season's standout styles prove the classic silhouette doesn't have to mean predictable beige gabardine. From lived-in denim, whether in crisp dark indigo or oversized, crinkled light-wash, to glossy burgundy snake-effect leather, designers are playing with unexpected textures that instantly elevate everyday layers.
If you lean toward timeless versatility, plush hazelnut virgin wool and heritage brown checks deliver effortless polish without feeling stiff, while a rich rust cotton-silk blend brings warmth to grey days.
Whether you're dressing up heavy knits or throwing one over denim, these picks are worth adding to your winter collection.
FORMAL YET CASUAL
Dries Van Noten reimagines the traditional belted trench in rich indigo cotton denim highlighted with crisp contrast topstitching. Sturdy enough to handle freezing commutes yet relaxed enough to layer effortlessly over chunky winter knits. It swaps predictable beige gabardine for a sharp, off-duty polish. Available on Mytheresa.com; €668.
VINTAGE VIBES
Veronica de Piante lends a rich, tactile sensibility to the classic double-breasted trench, rendering the belted silhouette in glossy burgundy snake-effect leather. It is structured enough to sharpen relaxed winter knits yet fluid in motion, and makes a compelling case for statement outerwear. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $4,295.
SHADES OF BROWN
Spun from plush virgin wool in warm hazelnut brown, this clean-lined wrap coat from 'S Max Mara brings effortless polish to cold-weather dressing. Designed with a relaxed drape and self-tie belt, it layers smoothly over bulky knitwear and sharp tailoring alike, serving as a versatile neutral anchor for the entire season. Available on Mytheresa.com; €725.
Saint Laurent trades standard beige for a rich rust-terracotta hue, rendering this double-breasted trench in a lustrous cotton-silk blend. The lightweight yet structured fabric gives classic storm flaps and belted tailoring a fluid drape, bringing warmth and Parisian polish to tonal winter layering. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $3,830.
THE COOL EFFECT
Rendered in crinkled light-wash organic and recycled denim, this oversized trench from Agolde trades stiff, traditional outerwear fabrics for an effortless, lived-in feel. Its clean single-breasted front and generous proportions make it an easy everyday throw-on over heavy knitwear, hoodies, or layer with different shades of denim. Available on Net-a-porter.com; $675.
NOT SO CLASSIC
New Look brings classic menswear tailoring to cold-weather layering with this single-breasted check trench. Rendered in a tight brown-and-cream weave, the structured silhouette adds crisp visual contrast to monochrome black knitwear and tailored denim, proving that classic heritage patterns are an effortless shortcut to looking pulled together all season long. Available on Asos.com; $118.