Meet the Indians who stopped shopping to escape overconsumption

For Meerut-based Saumya Verma, who works in her family’s education business, carrying shopping bags was her “cardio”. She would buy 7-10 garments a week. But over two years ago, while cleaning out her walk-in closet stuffed with branded clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories, Verma found herself wondering, “Where does all this go?” She thought she could donate her clothes. “But 80-90% of donated stuff ends up in landfills,” she says.
Last year, during Zero Waste Day, the UN announced telling numbers: 92 million tonnes of textile waste are produced globally every year. In India, roughly 8 million tonnes of textile waste is generated annually.
Though Verma, who graduated in fashion design from NIFT, Bengaluru, in 2018, studied material consumption and how to reuse katrans, the “conscious shift” only happened when she saw “a mini garment landfill in my own dressing room”. The dopamine hit Verma got from shopping was tough to resist at first, but she eventually came up with a strategy. “Whenever I felt the urge, I would consciously engage with research on textile overconsumption. That repeated interruption between impulse and action gradually shifted my shopping trips from an emotional reflex to a far more intentional act,” she says.
As conversations around fashion waste and overproduction grow louder, some consumers are beginning to question the culture of endless consumption that has long driven the fashion industry. From no-buy challenges to mindful shopping habits, a section of people is slowly but steadily reassessing not just what they purchase, but why they buy in the first place. Many are also discovering that repeating and re-styling existing clothes helps them develop a stronger sense of personal style—one shaped less by trends and impulse purchases, and more by intentionality, creativity and a deeper understanding of what truly suits them.
Delhi’s Yasmin Kidwai, 51, is one of them. A filmmaker and curator of events like Sufi Heritage Festival, she’s been exercising self-control when it comes to shopping when she first did it as a New Year’s resolution in 2023.