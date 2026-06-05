Meet the Indians who stopped shopping to escape overconsumption

As conversations around fashion waste and overproduction grow louder, some consumers are beginning to question the culture of endless consumption that has long driven the fashion industry. From no-buy challenges to mindful shopping habits, a section of people is slowly but steadily reassessing not just what they purchase, but why they buy in the first place. Many are also discovering that repeating and re-styling existing clothes helps them develop a stronger sense of personal style—one shaped less by trends and impulse purchases, and more by intentionality, creativity and a deeper understanding of what truly suits them.