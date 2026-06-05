Meet the Indians who stopped shopping to escape overconsumption

For Meerut-based Saumya Verma, who works in her family’s education business, carrying shopping bags was her “cardio”. She would buy 7-10 garments a week. But over two years ago, while cleaning out her walk-in closet stuffed with branded clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories, Verma found herself wondering, “Where does all this go?” She thought she could donate her clothes. “But 80-90% of donated stuff ends up in landfills,” she says.
For Meerut-based Saumya Verma, who works in her family’s education business, carrying shopping bags was her “cardio”. She would buy 7-10 garments a week. But over two years ago, while cleaning out her walk-in closet stuffed with branded clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories, Verma found herself wondering, “Where does all this go?” She thought she could donate her clothes. “But 80-90% of donated stuff ends up in landfills,” she says.
Last year, during Zero Waste Day, the UN announced telling numbers: 92 million tonnes of textile waste are produced globally every year. In India, roughly 8 million tonnes of textile waste is generated annually.
Last year, during Zero Waste Day, the UN announced telling numbers: 92 million tonnes of textile waste are produced globally every year. In India, roughly 8 million tonnes of textile waste is generated annually.
Though Verma, who graduated in fashion design from NIFT, Bengaluru, in 2018, studied material consumption and how to reuse katrans, the “conscious shift” only happened when she saw “a mini garment landfill in my own dressing room”. The dopamine hit Verma got from shopping was tough to resist at first, but she eventually came up with a strategy. “Whenever I felt the urge, I would consciously engage with research on textile overconsumption. That repeated interruption between impulse and action gradually shifted my shopping trips from an emotional reflex to a far more intentional act,” she says.
As conversations around fashion waste and overproduction grow louder, some consumers are beginning to question the culture of endless consumption that has long driven the fashion industry. From no-buy challenges to mindful shopping habits, a section of people is slowly but steadily reassessing not just what they purchase, but why they buy in the first place. Many are also discovering that repeating and re-styling existing clothes helps them develop a stronger sense of personal style—one shaped less by trends and impulse purchases, and more by intentionality, creativity and a deeper understanding of what truly suits them.
Delhi’s Yasmin Kidwai, 51, is one of them. A filmmaker and curator of events like Sufi Heritage Festival, she’s been exercising self-control when it comes to shopping when she first did it as a New Year’s resolution in 2023.
She realised that her shopping consisted of picking up a lot of fabric, and creating her own clothes. “It was a double dopamine hit,” she says, clarifying that she wanted to stop purchasing fabric, and focus on “cherishing” whatever was there in her cupboard. “I still don’t know how I just didn’t break the resolution because none of my friends was able to stick through,” says Kidwai, who recently announced a year-long no-shopping challenge. “I’m shopping from my own cupboard,” she says.
Mumbai-based Ashwin Bhadri, 43, too, did a month-long no-shopping challenge in March. The founder of Equinox Labs, a food, air and water testing laboratory, Bhadri realised that he was buying everything, from clothes to gym equipment, more out of convenience than need.
“Between work, constant travel, social media, quick commerce and one-click checkouts, purchases had become almost invisible decisions. I wasn’t overspending dramatically but I felt I had stopped questioning whether I actually needed things,” he says. “I spend a lot of time thinking about optimisation and systems in business but I realised I rarely applied the same thinking to personal consumption. I wanted to rebuild intentionality.”
Bhadri started making mental notes, sometimes even jotting down just what it felt like going on a no-shopping challenge. “The first week felt slightly uncomfortable because I noticed how often I reached for shopping as entertainment or a break. By the second week, something changed. Instead of asking, ‘Should I buy this?’, I started asking, ‘What problem am I actually trying to solve?’” The mindfulness approach helped provide Bhadri with answers: boredom, stress or on rare occasions, a genuine need.
Bhadri’s now keeps a “waiting list” for purchases. “If I still want something after a week or two, I buy it. I have also become more comfortable with using what I already have.”
A. Sufiyan Khan, 32, founder, Tales of City, a platform that offers heritage walks and food tours in Delhi, has been on a no-shopping challenge for the last seven months. He routinely digs through his cupboard to see if any unused fabric or clothes can be repurposed.
Earlier, Khan says, he would buy impulsively before every event, festival or occasion. “I was no longer curating my wardrobe.” The biggest lesson, he adds, has been understanding the difference between dressing for trends and dressing for oneself: “When you shop online, your personality adapts to a trend. When you pause, the material adapts to your personality.”
Khan’s experience mirrors a wider shift among consumers, many of whom are beginning to recognise how compulsive shopping often stems as much from emotional and social pressures as from genuine need. For some, stepping away from constant consumption has become less about restraint and more about reclaiming individuality.
Delhi-based brand consultant Snehaa Goyyal, 22, traces the beginning of her no-shopping journey to an event she attended two years ago, where image consultant and etiquette expert Shilpi Bhambhani spoke about intentional shopping and building a wardrobe of fewer, longer-lasting clothes. Until then, Goyyal admits, she had been caught in a cycle of compulsive spending, driven largely by the pressures of seeking external validation. As she listened to Bhambhani speak, she suddenly pictured her own wardrobe overflowing with untouched clothes, make-up products, bags and countless other purchases. She also started questioning whether she could realistically afford to sustain her shopping habits.
Goyyal began a no-shopping challenge last year, a commitment she has largely maintained despite occasional urges to relapse. At the time, she was spending between ₹25,000-30,000 a month, buying clothes almost every week, yet “still feeling like I had nothing to wear while stepping out for events”.
She also admits she slipped up during the early months of the challenge in 2024. Over time, though, she learnt not to be overly harsh on herself for occasional setbacks and instead focused on staying committed to the larger goal. Today, Goyyal shops intentionally, often making lists and buying only once every six months if absolutely necessary. Before making any purchase, she carefully scans her wardrobe to avoid duplication.
For many embracing no-shopping or mindful consumption challenges, the shift eventually extends beyond simply buying less. It begins to reshape their relationship with clothes, space, money and even their sense of self.
Ekta Marwaha, 38, who did a no-shopping challenge for a year in 2023 and now buys only when “necessary”, realised one thing after the “fast”: lower credit card bills, a decluttered home, reduced stress and a greater sense of calm. “I felt clean, very peaceful,” says Marwaha, business development head for a hydroponic farm in the National Capital Region.
As with most people attempting no-shopping or mindful shopping challenges, the biggest shift is psychological, forcing them to confront the emotional habits and impulses tied to consumption.
Shilpi Mahindroo Bordoloi, 49, partner at Springboard Talent, a London-based leadership and talent advisory firm, who started a no-shopping challenge one-and-a-half years ago, remembers the first week as very restless. “By week three, I was re-falling in love with things I already owned. Today, it will be one-and-a-half years since I last bought anything from an online retailer,” says Bordoloi, who began the challenge after she started working from home.
Art curator Khushboo Jain, 27, has been on a break from shopping for almost three years. Breaking the habit loop reminded her of her great-grandmother and grandfather who had a “very refined but limited relationship with clothing”. To that effect, Jain unfollowed and deleted shopping websites and apps on her smartphone, creating necessary filters for herself.
While Bordoloi has identified select NGOs to which she donates her clothes regularly, Verma passes them on to the children of her staff. Kidwai is building a community of like-minded people, and raising awareness of the joys of not shopping by hosting regular get-togethers at her home where people can donate clothes and other items that have outlived their usefulness at home.
What’s her biggest learning while undertaking a no-shopping challenge? Kidwai talks specifically about 2024, when a no-shopping promise to herself coincided with significant changes in her personal life. Letting go of clothes from different eras of her life felt integral to her growth and evolution. “Why hold on to old versions of yourself?” she says, adding, “Your wardrobe should reflect who you are today, not who you were.”