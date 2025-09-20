For perfect everyday wristwatches, look beyond Switzerland to these three Japanese brands
Few wristwatches are versatile enough to work equally well in the boardroom as well as the swimming pool. These three watches from legendary Japanese brands do just that without breaking the budget
Is it possible to get that one versatile watch, one that looks at home in any situation—from the office to a night out to a formal black-tie event? The world of wristwatches can be confusing, simply because there is so many to choose from. And while there is always room for watches in specific styles—the dress watch, the diver’s watch, the explorer’s watch—very few actually mix the elegant with the rugged with consistency.
But versatile everyday watches do exist, and some of the best and most value-packed ones come from Japanese watchmakers. While Swiss watchmakers like Tissot and Hamilton, as well as boutique brands also make some excellent watches in this segment, for Indians, they are either too expensive due to import duties, or simply not available.
With that in mind, here are three Japanese heavy hitters that combine the romance of mechanical watchmaking with thoroughly modern dimensions and performance, and that too at entry-level price segments.