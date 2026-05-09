Buying a wristwatch? Keep these four things in mind before pulling the trigger

The quest for the perfect watch never ends. You may be rolling your eyes when you read that line. After all, if you have one watch that works and tells you the time, that should be enough, right? Well, absolutely, but if you’re a watch aficionado, you will find that your head and heart will never be satisfied with such purely utilitarian thinking.
There’s also the fact that one’s taste and aesthetics evolve, which means that the watch you once wanted—and now own—may not be enough. Because you like a different style of watch now, and would really like to own one in order to rotate with the watch you already have.
And so it goes. Before you know it, you’re deep in the rabbit hole of watch collecting, keeping track of new releases, reading up on vintage watches, obsessing over watch Instagram (yes there is such a thing). I’ve been there and done that (in fact, I’m still there and still doing it), so by now I am aware that when it comes to watch collecting, there are a few rules that you need to observe.