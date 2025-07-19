For the best wristwatches, you need to look beyond Switzerland to German and Japanese brands
In my last column, I had written about the importance of the Junghans Max Bill wristwatch and its ties with one of the most important design movements of the 20th century—Bauhaus design. Writing it got me thinking about the diversity of world-class watchmaking outside Switzerland, specifically in Germany and Japan.
When we think of watchmaking, we (rightly) immediately think of the Swiss. That is historically fair, since Geneva has been a hub of the manufacture of timepieces since the 16th century, including the establishment of a watchmaking guild in 1601. The industry became even bigger with the Industrial Revolution.