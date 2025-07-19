Seiko has been making watches since 1892, and since the 1960s, it has been at the forefront of some of the most meaningful innovations and changes in global watchmaking. From the everyday Seiko 5 line of budget automatics to legendary dive watches like the Turtle and the Willard, Seiko filled every niche. It then beat the Swiss at their own game by releasing the world’s first quartz watch in 1969, the Astron, causing the “Quartz Crisis", where mechanical watchmakers either had to innovate or perish.