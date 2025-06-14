If you like minimalist wristwatches, then you should know about the watch inspired by the Bauhaus school of design
Wristwatches don't just tell the time. They are also icons of 20th century industrial design, none more so than the Junghans Max Bill
I am part of a generation that has seen the advance of technology change the world radically, especially in communications. Just 40 years ago, it was difficult to get a landline phone connection, and if you did, calling people up was a ritual that involved speaking with switchboard operators. Between my high school years and early 30s, a span of just 15 years, we went from the novelty of wireless “brick phones" to the call-and-text-only feature phones to the earliest smartphones, a positively dizzying pace of change.