Why is this so, I have often wondered. One answer could be that wristwatches have a simplicity and single-minded focus on doing just one thing consistently. In doing so, they perform an invaluable function of focusing our brains. We quickly glance at our wrists when we need to tell the time. For a fleeting collection of moments each day, when we are telling the time, it is the only data that our minds are consuming—in those moments, the constant hum of digital distraction briefly takes a backseat.