If you want the most accurate wristwatches in the world, then you need to enter the world of luxury quartz timepieces
While we may associate quartz wristwatches with inexpensive timepieces, most international Swiss and Japanese watch brands also boast of luxury quartz timepieces that are extremely accurate
For someone who loves mechanical watches, I must say that I own quite a few quartz watches! They are the usual suspects, from Timex, Casio, Seiko, even an old Sonata and an HMT. The thing is, I have them for a reason, and that reason is that they are very cool watches!
I have never been one for anti-quartz snobbery. I’d rather celebrate the smooth movement of the seconds hand of my mechanical watches without denigrating the ticking seconds of quartz.