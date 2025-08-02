For someone who loves mechanical watches, I must say that I own quite a few quartz watches! They are the usual suspects, from Timex, Casio, Seiko, even an old Sonata and an HMT. The thing is, I have them for a reason, and that reason is that they are very cool watches!

I have never been one for anti-quartz snobbery. I’d rather celebrate the smooth movement of the seconds hand of my mechanical watches without denigrating the ticking seconds of quartz.

It’s equally true that none of my mechanical watches are anywhere close to the accuracy of my quartz timepieces. Then again, while I value accuracy (I mean, why else would you wear something that tells the time?), I equally value the romance of a mechanical device that I have to interact with occasionally in order to keep it running. It’s like having an intimate relationship with time.

Another big factor for me when it comes to choosing a watch is its design and aesthetics. For example, I love GMT watches that can tell the time in two (and sometimes three) time zones. It’s not just about the functionality though, it’s also about the looks. But a good mechanical GMT watch will cost many tens of thousands of rupees (mostly above a lakh), and that’s very much out of my budget. So, when I got my hands on a gorgeous, retro-looking Q Timex GMT with a quartz movement at a fraction of the price, pulling the trigger on a purchase was a no-brainer.

Over the years of cultivating a knowledge of watches, there’s one thing I’ve realized about quartz timepieces—not all quartz is made equal. Sure, the technology is the same—a circuit board and an oscillating quartz crystal—but the similarity ends there. Most fashion watches that you can buy in a mall, no matter how cheap, and how good the advertising, are simply not worth it. For one, the designs are either hideous or derivative, the finishing is terrible, and the off-the-shelf quartz movements don’t last very long. All told, really bad value for money.

Then there are those watches that hit the sweet spot of cheap-but-exceptional value. You can include all Casio watches in this category, from the everyman F-91W to the G-Shocks. The basic Citizens, Seikos and most Timex watches also fall into this category. Just above this band are the likes of the Tissot PRX line, and the solar-powered Eco-Drive watches from Citizen, as well as the similarly impressive solar quartz watches from Seiko.

Also Read | When you wear a wristwatch, you are wearing the best of 20th century design

The final category of quartz watches are the ones of exceptional quality, boasting beautiful designs, a very high attention to detail in terms of specs and extremely high accuracy. These are basically luxury quartz watches, and if you think that’s a bit of an oxymoron, let me introduce you to some that will change your mind.

Ever since Seiko set up Grand Seiko as a separate luxury watch line in 1960 to compete with the best of Swiss watchmaking, they have consistently produced some of the best designed wristwatches in the world. Although primarily lauded for their high-beat mechanical movements and the quartz-mechanical hybrid Spring Drive watches, Grand Seiko also produces some of the best quartz watches in the world. These are the 9F quartz calibers, and since GS makes everything in-house, they even grow their own quartz crystals!

These calibers are accurate to within 10 seconds a year, and are hand-calibrated hand-decorated. The circuit is temperature-sensitive and self-adjusts over 500 times a day. Moreover, a proprietary mechanism ensures that the second hand always precisely hits the second marks. One of the best watches using this caliber is the SBGN027, a fantastic sports GMT watch, which retails for ₹3 lakh.

You might be surprised to hear that the iconic Cartier Tank comes in a quartz version as well. And not just any old quartz movement, but a solar-powered one. The SolarBeat photovoltaic movement ensures that it costs way less than the automatic version, and since neither of them have a seconds hand, you can’t even tell the quartz from the automatic. For about ₹3.45 lakh you are getting a classic watch which is much more accurate than its automatic cousin, and won’t cost a mini-fortune to service as a result.

Also Read | 5 legendary wristwatches that went to space

Among other Swiss heavyweights that offer high-end quartz watches, I must mention Breitling’s long list of watches that uses the proprietary SuperQuartz movement. The movement’s accuracy is certified by the Swiss chronometer testing institute (COSC), so you can be sure that you’re getting a reliable and accurate watch. Breitling’s offerings include SuperQuartz versions of some of its best known models like the Chronomat ( ₹4,16,500 onwards) to the Professional Chronographs ( ₹3,38,100).

The top of the high-end quartz market is occupied by Citizen, not a brand that you might associate with high horology. But the brand’s “The Citizen" line of quartz timepieces are a marvel of design and finishing. But especially impressive is the Caliber 0100, a solar movement that is accurate to an incredible 1 second per year! It’s no slouch on the looks front either, with delicately textured dials and a durable and light Super Titanium case. These usually retail at about $8,800.

Impressive as they are, these watches are just the tip of the quartz iceberg. From heavyweight independent watchmakers like F.P. Journe, to Swiss brands like Longines, Omega and TAG Heuer, almost everyone has an impressive quartz watch to cure any snobbery.

Handwound is a monthly column on watches and watchmaking.