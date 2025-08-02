Another big factor for me when it comes to choosing a watch is its design and aesthetics. For example, I love GMT watches that can tell the time in two (and sometimes three) time zones. It’s not just about the functionality though, it’s also about the looks. But a good mechanical GMT watch will cost many tens of thousands of rupees (mostly above a lakh), and that’s very much out of my budget. So, when I got my hands on a gorgeous, retro-looking Q Timex GMT with a quartz movement at a fraction of the price, pulling the trigger on a purchase was a no-brainer.