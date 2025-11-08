This remained the—excuse the pun—case for the best part of the next 20 years. However, watch enthusiasts were never really comfortable with this. The reason? Well, you could always compare a modern watch to its vintage predecessor, and realise that old designs were way better, more proportional, attractive to look at and comfortable to wear. This came to a head when internet watch fandom exploded during the pandemic. Without much to do in lockdown but go online and look at watch photos on Instagram and buy watches, the aficionado demand for more human-sized watches grew to a crescendo that the market and watchmakers could no longer ignore. Brands like IWC and Panerai—but not just them exclusively—first started offering smaller versions of their standard models, like the pilot’s watches and the Luminor, and then started sloping down the case sizes across the board.