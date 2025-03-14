Universal Genève Polerouter: Celebrating an iconic vintage watch from the Jet Age
SummaryWhen it comes to classic mid-century vintage watches, few have the aura of the Universal Genève Polerouter, an iconic timepiece from the heydays of aviation
When it comes to the world of wristwatch designs, every watch enthusiast has their favourite. Many would go for the more robust sports watch designs—solid stainless steel cases, big, legible, lume-filled hour markers, attached to robust stainless steel bracelets, and boasting of an at least 100m of water resistance.
A bit more of an acquired taste (at least these days) is that of the classic dress-watch design. These are typically far more demure in the looks department, more classically proportioned, perhaps constructed of cases made of gold or other precious metals. These are typically three-hand watches that slip unobtrusively beneath a shirt cuff.
Also Read 5 wristwatch YouTube channels every horology enthusiast should follow
Since such watches are meant for non-adventurous situations, their water resistance ratings are not much to write about, at the most “splash proof" with rating of up to 30m.