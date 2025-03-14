After sounding out a number of watch manufactures to help with this problem, SAS settled on Universal Genève due to the brand’s capability of developing a watch with impressive anti-magnetic properties. But what made the Polerouter a legend was its looks. It was the first watch created by the doyen of watch design, Gérald Genta. The Swiss jewellery designer was only 23 at the time, and in the coming decades, he would go on to achieve horological immortality as the creative mind behind such iconic lines as the Patek Philippe Nautilus and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, to name just a few.