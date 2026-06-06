In the world of wristwatches, what constitutes true value-for-money?

A few months ago, I’d written about the concept of value when it comes to wristwatches. In that piece, I’d considered the question from the point of view of the “first watch” buyer’s first watch, and the considerations that would play a role in their decision. This time around, I’ll take a look at what constitutes value a little more broadly, especially in a dampened economic situation where extravagant spending for the sake of brand recognition isn’t a very smart idea.
Now, value doesn’t necessarily mean going cheap. In the case of wristwatches, it is knowing exactly what you’re getting for the money you spend. So great value can reside at the ₹10,000 price point, or at the ₹20,000 or ₹50,000, or, for that matter, at the ₹2.5 lakh price point. Beyond this, with certain exceptions, one is paying as much for branding as anything else.
Going by recent watch industry stories in Mint, it would seem that the question of value is influencing the watch-buying decisions of Indians. For example, Timex Group India’s MD Deepak Chhabra recently told Mint that about half of their earnings comes from the volume game in the ₹2,000-10,000 price bracket. Elsewhere, the Swiss watchmaker Tissot—itself a part of the larger Swatch Group—told Mint that India is now the third biggest market for them, and that they’re riding India’s ‘premiumization’ wave, positioning the brand as ‘value luxury’. Meanwhile, the watch retailer Ethos Ltd reported that their earnings have been rising in part due to a renewed surge of interest from Indian buyers in the sub- ₹1 lakh category.
Reading between the lines of these statements gives a clear picture of where value lies. For example, in the volume space where Timex operates, it competes with the Japanese heavyweights Seiko, Casio and Citizen, as well as “mall watches” like Daniel Wellington or Fossil. Other newcomers in that category, via online commerce, are Chinese brands like Addiesdive, Watchdives and Seagull. In this crowded ₹5,000-25,000 segment, you can go from watches with basic quartz movements, cheap mineral crystals, 30m of water resistance and low quality stainless steel cases, all the way up to mechaquartz and entry level mechanical movements, sapphire crystals, better case finishing and even 100m of water resistance. If a buyer is looking to get the most value for limited bucks, then this is the band to shop in.
And I must say, the sheer price-for-specifications value that Chinese brands are increasingly offering in this space was simply unimaginable just a few years ago. I mean, with a Seagull, you are getting a mechanical chronograph, which is only otherwise available at price points of over ₹1,20,000 from Swiss and German brands.
In the ₹20,000- ₹60,000 price band, the choice is again between Seiko and Citizen for mechanical watches—including complications like GMTs—with quartz pieces from the lower end of Swiss brands like Tissot making an appearance with popular models like the PRX. Here you can expect way better case finishing, water resistance ratings of 100m, better grade mineral crystals or even higher grade sapphire, and high quality solar and quartz GMTs and chronographs.
However, proving the fact that cheap doesn’t necessarily mean better value, the best tier to shop in is the ₹60,000- ₹1,20,000 band, the so called ‘value luxury’ space. Towards the upper end of the spectrum, one can finally access entry-level Swiss mechanical timepieces from the likes of Tissot with their mechanical PRX or the Gentleman series. The middle and lower ends of the spectrum are filled with excellent mechanical watches from Seiko, including dive and dress watches from the Japanese brand’s Prospex and Presage ranges.
Here, a sapphire crystal is a given, as are well-crafted textured, glossy or sunburst dials, mechanical movements, excellent case designs and finely-machined case finishing. Watches in this category regularly look way more expensive than they are, and the timepieces can last a lifetime with the occasional servicing. The bracelets are a bit of a mixed bag though, as are the straps.