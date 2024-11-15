Why Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre rule the world of rectangular watches
SummaryYou may think that the standard wristwatch always has a round face. But as the legendary Cartier Tank and Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso prove, that's not always the case
When we think of wristwatches, we tend to think of circle. A watch is round, and thus shall it always be. Right? Wrong. While a majority of watches are indeed round, square and rectangular shapes are hardly novel. After all, the most popular smartwatch out there—the Apple Watch—is a rectangle.
However, an unconventional shape like this only works if the watch is thoughtfully designed, as Patek Philippe recently found out to it’s detriment, when it released the poorly-received Cubitus, the heir to the watchmaker’s legendary Nautilus. In a way, the outrage around the Cubitus reinforces the point that watch shapes that are a square or a rectangle—when designed well—can be winners.