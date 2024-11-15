Why Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre rule the world of rectangular watches

There are, of course, other watchmakers who have followed in their footsteps, and many of them actually offer something fresh. The Dolce Vita from Longines and the Oris Rectangular immediately comes to mind, and they cost a lot less than anything from Cartier or JLC. And there are other rectangular classics as well, like the legendary TAG Heuer Monaco chronograph. And some maisons, like Bell &Ross, have made the rectangular shape into their signature aesthetic flourish. The thing is, a well-designed rectangular watch really shines on the wrist, and can look effortlessly elegant. Proportion is the key here, a distinct lack of which led to the backlash against the Cubitus.