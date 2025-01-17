5 wristwatch YouTube channels every horology enthusiast should follow
SummaryFrom budget-friendly finds to luxury watch critiques, these 5 YouTube channels offer diverse perspectives on the world of horology
How time flies. While thinking about the subject for this month’s column, I realized that it’s been nearly four years since the first iteration of Handwound.It was a time when we were all working from home, trying not to go insane with worry as murmurs of the second wave of covid-19 infections grew. It was a time of dread and fear, and the only way to maintain good mental health was to indulge in some online escapism.
For me, that took the form of diving into world of horology. I had always been into watches, but pandemic lockdowns offered me the chance to delve deep into the history and art of watchmaking, mechanical movements, keeping track of new watch releases—the whole shebang. In this, I wasn’t alone. Interest in mechanical watches (and watches in general) skyrocketed around the world in 2020, and watch sales took a sharp spike—from brand new timepieces to vintage watches. In fact, it is now recognized as a pandemic-spending bubble that is now on the wane.