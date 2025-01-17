5 wristwatch YouTube channels every horology enthusiast should follow

If you are a watch fan, the name Andrew Morgan may not mean a whole lot to you. But mention Watchfinder, or “Mr. Talking Hands", and your ears are sure to prick up. Morgan rose to fame as the creator of the Watchfinder You Tube channel, where he would rhapsodise about a watch in dulcet tones and with sly humour, and all you would see are his hands, and the watch in question. Again, beautifully shot, what you would take away from the videos—apart from that wonderful voice—would be memories of the watches, and a fair amount of truth telling.