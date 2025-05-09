5 legendary wristwatches that went to space
SummaryBefore watches became luxury status symbols, they were essential tools. From spacewalks to moon landings, here are five iconic timepieces that accompanied mankind to space, and to the moon
Not so long ago, the wristwatch used to be a proper tool. Used by professionals in different environments, and for a wide variety of jobs, the watch wasn’t just part of someone’s “look", but also an essential item. A recreational diver (as well as a professional one) would use their dive watch, while a scientist working in a laboratory might use a watch with extra magnetic resistance.
In fact, wristwatches used to be marketed as such, e.g. chronographs with a pulsometer scale on the bezel were pitched to doctors, because they would use one to calculate the pulse rate. And once recreational sports like mountaineering, diving and spelunking took off in the 1950s and 60s, purpose-built watches like the Seiko Willard, or the Rolex Explorer II were marketed as kit essentials.