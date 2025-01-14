Why fashion is in love with nostalgia
SummaryFrom revisiting archival designs to rewearing old looks on the red carpet, fashion's love for the past is here to stay for long
At the Golden Globes red carpet, many celebrities, from Zendaya and Nicole Kidman to Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett, wore gowns that followed a singular theme: retro classicism.
Whether it was Zendaya's voluminous Louis Vuitton gown in burnt orange, Kidman's backless Balenciaga dress, or Knightley's custom Chanel gown that took 300 hours to make, each ensemble had a hourglass, form-flattering mermaid like silhouettes. All dipped in nostalgia.
Even on the runway, more designers, from Issey Miyake to Givenchy, are revisiting archival designs, reminding fashion consumers and enthusiasts alike that nostalgia-core is still trending. But why is fashion in love with nostalgia?