Why fashion is in love with nostalgia

At the Golden Globes red carpet, many celebrities, from Zendaya and Nicole Kidman to Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett, wore gowns that followed a singular theme: retro classicism.

Whether it was Zendaya's voluminous Louis Vuitton gown in burnt orange, Kidman's backless Balenciaga dress, or Knightley's custom Chanel gown that took 300 hours to make, each ensemble had a hourglass, form-flattering mermaid like silhouettes. All dipped in nostalgia.

Even on the runway, more designers, from Issey Miyake to Givenchy, are revisiting archival designs, reminding fashion consumers and enthusiasts alike that nostalgia-core is still trending. But why is fashion in love with nostalgia?

Nostalgia offers a sense of emotional comfort and familiarity, especially in today’s rapidly changing world, says designer Suneet Varma, whose latest collections, too, have had influences from the 70s and the 80s.

“It acts as a bridge between the past and the present, allowing us to celebrate iconic styles while reinterpreting them for modern sensibilities," he says. “Old Hollywood glamour, with its timeless elegance and cinematic allure, reflects this perfectly."

Varma sees this interplay of history and innovation as an opportunity to craft stories that resonate across generations, allowing fashion to be both a memory and a fresh narrative.

Fendi recently reintroduced their bug-eyed motif on the Peekaboo bags, and Gucci Jackie’s new vintage iteration in the brand's pre Fall 25 lookbook nods strongly in favour of nostalgia.

"Today’s consumers seek meaning and uniqueness in what they wear. Archival designs, rich in history and emotion, resonate deeply with their desire for exclusivity," says Varma. “Owning an archival piece is akin to holding a piece of history, a sentiment that aligns with the evolving narrative of sustainable, meaningful luxury."

According to designer Nupur Kanoi, old-school glamour "symbolises sophistication, elegance, and a return to slower, more thoughtful craftsmanship."

What's more, classic silhouettes and luxurious detailing stand out amid the fast-paced cycles of modern fashion. "The pleats, voluminous structures, and rich textures reflect a yearning for longevity in design," says Kanoi.

When celebrities embrace vintage-inspired looks, it re-establishes their relevance and desirability, influencing fashion trends globally. Archival pieces often carry an intrinsic value, making them akin to collectibles.

"When celebrities reintroduce iconic looks from the past, it creates a ripple effect, encouraging consumers to seek similar styles," she reiterates.

A different handwriting

Stylist Isha Bhansali observes that every decade has had a distinct aesthetic and a handwriting which we don't have anymore.

"Social media has made trends very short-lived. Hence it's understandable why heritage brands embrace reinvention of the earlier introduced archival pieces. People are paying for a piece of history which has stayed relevant over decades," says Bhansali.

For a traditional red carpet ceremony, actors and their styling team prefer to revisit a classic silhouette. “Since it's already been tried and tested, it's fail-proof. Opera-length gloves have always been there and actors will always opt for those," she says. "If I may say, pop culture is dead in this millenium."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.



