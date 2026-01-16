This brand curates ultra-personal experiences to sell luxury jewellery

Planning to propose to your girlfriend of five years? Here’s an idea: Take her to one of the ritziest hotels in one of the ritziest places on earth—maybe Courchevel—and then one afternoon while she’s enjoying a cosy cup of hot chocolate after skiing pop the question with a five-carat diamond ring.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the time to organize the surprise trip. Zoya, the ultra-luxury jewellery brand from Tata-owned Titan Company (Tata has other jewellery brands as well, including Tanishq, CaratLane, and Mia), can help.

The 15-year-old brand, which has nine stores across the country, is trying a different trick to build a customer base: don’t just “sell” products but curate hyper-personalized private experiences to make the luxury client feel pampered. Like getting last-minute Wimbledon tickets, closing one of the Delhi stores for a client’s anniversary party with family and friends, or making arrangements for the customer to see their custom design being crafted in Uttarakhand’s Pantnagar factory.

India is currently seeing an emergence of new players in the organized luxury jewellery space. The likes of Zoya and Indriya (launched in 2024 by the Aditya Birla Group) are especially targeting independent Indian women who think of jewellery as an expression of self as well as an investment and don’t mind splurging on bracelets, necklaces and pendants that are wearable and striking but not ornate.

In an interview with Mint, Ajoy Chawla, the managing director of Titan Company Ltd, talks about the changing jewellery landscape, and the importance of storytelling for a luxury brand. Edited excerpts:

How has the jewellery category in India evolved? One of the biggest shifts that has happened in the recent past is the rise of organized retail, branded jewellery. Even unorganized players are becoming organized. This shift has been driven by many macro forces. There is a formalization of India, which has been ongoing since GST came in. Thereafter in jewellery, hallmarking came in. Then covid happened and customer trends changed.

How have they changed? There is a new category of jewellery customers. A lot more people are earning more today; they are self-made, as opposed to the old rich, the industrial, business families. The confidence and pride of Indians in their own heritage has escalated. There’s a greater belief that even India can create some of the best things in the world.

The other thing is the Indian consumer has become much more brand-driven, particularly in jewellery. They have recognized that with so many brands coming up, they don’t have to be wedded to one local jeweller alone. And the Indian consumer is now very well travelled so they are looking for options beyond that one jeweller they have family connections with. You may still have those connections and buy from them, but there’s also the desire to align with brands.

Third thing is, post-covid, the customer is looking for trusted brands, brands that are going to be there and will stand the test of time. A vast majority of Indians still want value in their jewellery. They may or may not exchange it, buy back or sell it, but they want to know that the piece of jewellery they are buying will continue to have value in the future.

Do you see the same buying pattern among Gen Z? Younger generation is also looking for preciousness. We have seen this at Mia (minimalistic, trendy and affordable fine jewellery). They need to know that the piece they are buying has a value in case they want to exchange it in the future.

What about millennials? The millennials who buy from Zoya are the ones who are looking for lighter pieces. They appreciate the artistry that goes behind the heavier pieces, but they may pick up something that they can wear more often.

Who’s buying the heavier pieces? Mostly 40-plus. But even when they are buying heavy pieces, they are not getting the classic heavy, ornate ones.

From stepwells to Chinar trees, the designs and collections are driven by storytelling... Retail brands sell products and merchandise. Product brands sell stories and designs. Storytelling is especially needed in luxury. You need a great story to elevate what you’ve created and stand apart in the market, to attract more customers. You like a product and then you listen to the story and get enriched with it. We buy into a product as much as a brand, as much as a story.

Ultimately, a shopper is buying into a brand. She could have chosen many other brands but she chose to walk into one she believes in. That’s why curating experiences is also important for us.

There have been people who’ve told us that this is an important anniversary and we’ve bought this product from you, but we don’t want to go anywhere. So, we will organise catering service for them at their home (some of it is charged). This is something we will never publicise/market. That’s how you build a relationship with a luxury consumer, and that’s what helps you stand apart: a service so customised and personalised that it cannot be replicated.