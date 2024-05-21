What should men wear for a summer wedding?

A guide to help grooms-to-be, and their friends, pick stylish outfits for wedding functions that put comfort first

Planning a summer wedding? Zeroing in on a wedding outfit can be frustratingly difficult. For it needs to be trendy, elegant, as well as comfortable—and above all, suit your needs and wants.

For the groom and groomsman, it can be particularly challenging, since three-piece suits or bandhgalas are not really suited for the warm weather.

The answer lies in opting for suit materials that are breezy and lightweight, like cotton and linen, and staying away from jackets and blazers with inner linings.

You can also try moving away from traditional colours like red and black, and opt for summer-friendly shades such as powder blue, pale pink, olive or sage green.

Also read: How to pick the perfect vacation bag As designer Masumi Mewawalla says, "Fabrics like linen, cotton, muslin with minimal tone on tone texturing could be great choices for summer season. And go for jackets and bandhgalas with no lining that makes the garment lightweight and breathable."

Agrees Alka Nishar, founder at multi-designer store Aza Fashions, who roots for fabrics like cotton and linen during summer season. "These materials allow air circulation and help you stay cool even in hot weather. Instead of heavy suits, consider wearing lightweight suits or kurta sets. They are comfortable, versatile, and can be tailored to fit you perfectly," she says. In case you are wearing a traditional attire like kurtas or sherwanis, she suggests considering shorter hemlines to avoid excess fabric.

"Minimalistic embroidery or texture on simple, unlayered silhouettes can add an extra touch of sophistication," suggests designer Kunal Anil Tanna.

For the wedding attendees, if the suit turns out to be a tad stiff and the function's dress code reads, “casual" or “semi-formal", they can easily ditch the suit and slip into a pair of chinos and a floral printed shirt. You can elevate the look by wearing a pair of dress shoes, sleek aviator sunglasses, a classic watch and a slim leather belt.

According to Jatin Malik, designer and founder of brand Jatin Malik Couture, summer weddings this year are all about embracing colours. "From vibrant red ochre to serene jade green and calming icy blue, the summer colour palette offers a spectrum of choices," he says. "Grooms and groomsmen are now experimenting more and opting for flowy garments and open jackets. The wedding attire is shedding its structured skin in favour of flowy, breathable fabrics."

When it comes to accessories, try putting a limit on them to avoid feeling weighed down. "Opt for lightweight ones like linen or cotton pocket squares, minimalist watches, and simple neck ties or bowties," suggests Nishar.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

