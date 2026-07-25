Drown All the Refugees by Tabish Khair review: Between the shadow and substance of being a refugee

Tabish Khair’s new novel derives its title from a statement made by its unnamed narrator to a fellow writer at a literary festival on the island of St Martin in France. On a boozy evening, he gets talking to this Anglophone author, much more famous than him and exalted for his liberal views. The conversation soon turns to the ongoing refugee crisis, when the narrator spits out the phrase, “Drown all the refugees,” leaving his interlocutor aghast. What he means, though, isn’t as flippant as it sounds. So, for the rest of the novel, the narrator makes it his project to unfurl the layers of his statement, to explain his motives as much to the outraged writer as to himself.
Tabish Khair’s new novel derives its title from a statement made by its unnamed narrator to a fellow writer at a literary festival on the island of St Martin in France. On a boozy evening, he gets talking to this Anglophone author, much more famous than him and exalted for his liberal views. The conversation soon turns to the ongoing refugee crisis, when the narrator spits out the phrase, “Drown all the refugees,” leaving his interlocutor aghast. What he means, though, isn’t as flippant as it sounds. So, for the rest of the novel, the narrator makes it his project to unfurl the layers of his statement, to explain his motives as much to the outraged writer as to himself.
Like his last two novels, Night of Happiness (2018) and Jihadi Jane (2016), Khair’s narrator cultivates a carefully stylised voice, speaking in the first person, excitable and droll by turn, and keenly aware of his place in the world. But what distinguishes Drown All the Refugees from its predecessors is its propensity to draw on the supernatural and occult to make an artfully political as well as poetic point—that even as refugees around the world are forced to flee their homes, they leave a trace of themselves, their “shadow”, behind while they carry the “substance” of their mortal existence into new realms.
For the narrator of Drown All the Refugees, this realisation hits home through encounters with two people he was close to. First is his late lover Abdul, a Palestinian scholar who sought refuge in India and taught at the same institution where the narrator did. Although Abdul grew up in Afghanistan, where his family had fled to escape Israeli persecution, his life as “a Palestinian unwanted by Zionists, then an Afghan, unwanted again by the US-led free world” had been but a series of rejections. Abdul, as the narrator puts it, had been condemned by his homosexuality to becoming “a sexual refugee,” while his humanity and learning had left him as “an intellectual refugee”.
The narrator’s second reckoning with the tragedy of the refugee crisis comes through Pedro, his childhood friend and son of Maria, the long-term housekeeper of his family. A skilled footballer with few prospects in India, Pedro decides to leave for America, illegally, to make a fresh start. But he is never heard from again—until Maria, with the help of a shaman-like character, brings back what turns out to be the mere “shadow” of her beloved son. The narrator is called in to intervene as Pedro becomes increasingly elusive and obdurate about his ways, which brings the reader to the crux of the novel: the clash between faith-based belief systems and scientific, empirical thinking.
Heavy-handed supernaturalism
It is at this point that the novel takes a sharp turn towards a kind of Gothic horror, shedding its political filament and relying on old wives’ tales to bring the conflicting strands of the plot together. It isn’t a new strategy.
In his last two novels, Gun Island (2019) and Ghost-Eye (2025), Amitav Ghosh took similar strides towards the paranormal, diffusing the boundaries between science and mythology. When the whole wide world is on fire, with everything from climate to humanity under relentless assault, allegory can feel like the more potent tool, over hard-nosed realism, for a novelist to capture the truth of their time.
Despite the unevenness of his novels, Ghosh achieved a certain affective appeal by weaving the surreal into the very texture of the reality we are all living in. In Khair’s case, the two strands of his narrative—one grounded in ancient rituals and practices, the other in the vagaries of modern geopolitics—do not come together as a coherent whole. Crucially, he also fails to carry the reader along till the end.
In the beginning, the reader willingly shares the narrator’s scepticism about the mysterious “Midwife”, who he visits on Maria’s urging to make sense of Pedro’s fate. However, by the end, a series of unforeseen events erode the narrator’s scientific defences, especially as he finds himself playing a key role in the denouement of the plot. For the reader, though, there is no easy, or convincing, way to enter the narrator’s experience, which remains far removed from the reality of this world.
A novel like Gun Island, despite all its flaws, stands out over Drown All the Refugees because Ghosh tries to stay mindful to the reader’s credulity, to the extent that a plot controlled by supernatural forces can. By making his supernatural theme closely adjacent to the reality of the material world, Ghosh has a better chance of getting a buy-in from the reader. Better still, his characters are rounded, each having their idiosyncrasies, and more likely to remain interesting even as they say or do slightly absurd things.
In the case of Khair’s novel, the dissociation between credulity and make-believe remains too stark to turn into an intellectual entry point into the novel. His characters, too, feel hollow, with not much depth or texture, perhaps because the bulk of the reader’s attention is claimed by the narrator and his self-reflexive energy. While it is entertaining to read about the machinations of the Midwife and her minion Compson, especially in the grand finale, the allegorical potential of the story becomes steadily diluted by heavy-handed supernaturalism.
Readers looking for something deeper than thrills may be disappointed.