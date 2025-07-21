Firing underperformers can boost your team's retention

Any astute leader or manager would like to go the extra mile to retain stellar employees, but high-performing talent is not easy to spot. Often, they are the ones that make the least fuss when their manager over-delegates them. They will pick up slack for a colleague without much ado. Most of them are unlikely to talk to their manager even when they feel misaligned with the work assigned to them or demotivated by their role. As ace performers, they are trained in the art of self-restraint, keeping their heads down, and completing the task at hand.