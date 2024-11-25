Rediscovering Telangana: A culinary journey with Terrāi
SummaryTerrāi is a new restaurant spotlighting the culinary heritage of Telangana in the state capital of Hyderabad
Some of Rohit Kasuganti’s fondest memories of food are associated with his ancestral village in Yellapur situated in the Warangal district of Telangana. Surrounded by bountiful farms, he remembers his grandmother preparing hearty meals of pulusu, a tangy rasam-like stew often packed with farm fresh vegetables or moong fritters, soft steamed rice dumplings called kudumulu, and smoky roasted corn harvested from the fields. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old restaurateur along with his wife Anisha Deevakonda launched Terrāi, a dining concept that champions the culinary heritage of Telangana in the state capital of Hyderabad. The ethos of the brand carefully borrows from Kasuganti’s childhood spent in the countryside, with a menu that spotlights the diverse produce and cooking techniques of the region.