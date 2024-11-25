Rediscovering Telangana: A culinary journey with Terrāi

In a sea of restaurants serving Asian, Italian and of course biryani, what continues to be underexplored in Hyderabad is the diverse food culture of the regional communities. However, first-time visitors must book a meal at Spicy Venue, a brand known for dishing out a mix of Andhra and Telangana classics for over two decades. Apart from the quail fry and an irresistible apricot delight (a luscious pudding made of apricots), what stands out is the legendary MLA Potlam Biryani, in which a biryani made of kheema and prawns comes encased in an omelette. For meat lovers, Kasuganti recommends Nayaab near Charminar, which offers a glimpse into the breakfast culture of the city with dishes like haleem, paaya, bheja masala and kheema. On the other end of the spectrum is Manam Cafe (inside the Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Banjara Hills), a casual bistro serving globally-inspired regional food — think Gongura Aglio Olio and Kasundi Fried Chicken. Finally, one cannot leave without eating the biryani. But, where? “Skip Paradise, and go to Shadab instead," says Kasuganti.