The pandemic didn’t end card rewards. It made them stronger.

However, there have been some challenges for banks’ card lending. For one, it is likely getting much more expensive for banks to fund card loans, in part because banks might have to pay faster-rising interest rates on deposits. The pandemic, and stimulus checks, also led many cardholders to pay down their balances more quickly than they did in the past, generating less lending growth and interest income for banks. At the same time, inflation in the costs of dining and travel may be leading customers to even more aggressively use and seek out rewards.