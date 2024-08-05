When burning bridges at work is the only way out
SummaryToday's young employees are breaking the silence on toxic workplaces and are unafraid to burn bridges if necessary, marking a shift from previous generations' reluctance to rock the boat
Tanya Mehta worked at an organisation she considered unhealthy for six years without a whisper. Her inherent belief that getting another job was too difficult led her to stay mum. Plus, she had bills to pay.
“I would shudder at the thought of team meetings because my boss would find every opportunity to put me down," says Mehta, 38, a former sales professional. “While other team members would leave the office by 7pm, I would unnecessarily be assigned more work at the last minute so that I had no choice but to stay back."
Mehta’s parents, too, always advised her to listen to the boss and never answer back. Eventually, her friends gave her the strength to speak up and also quit her job. Today, she works as an independent consultant.