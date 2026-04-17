Whatever happened to good old ‘urraca’?

On a warm March afternoon in north Goa, Nimish Gupta settled down at a taverna to try some urraca, the cashew drink that has come to define summers in the sunshine state. The 52-year-old software developer from Bengaluru has been visiting Goa for the past 15 years, and knows his way around with the local life.

“It tasted off. I usually prefer drinking at tavernas because they know their drink and there’s a certain thrill of having it as the locals do, and that is without adding any soda, chillies or Limca,” says Gupta, who was in Goa last month.

Beloved for its refreshing cashew flavour in the peak of summer, urraca today has become a victim of its own success. For the uninitiated, urraca is the first distillate of the cashew fruit that is turned into feni, Goa’s most popular spirit. It is mild and fruity with a lower ABV of around 15-20%, and is available only during summers when the cashew fruit ripens. It is naturally fermented and has no additives. Urraca also has a relatively short shelf life, and has to be ideally consumed within two weeks of distillation. It is typically enjoyed in a simple serve, topped with Limca or soda water, and lime. It can also be turned into a highball with a split chilli for a spice kick.

Urraca has always been a favourite among locals as well as regular visitors. However, the pandemic supercharged its demand with the state’s latest bars discovering a new spirit category to sell cocktails. The growing number of domestic tourists and work-from-home professionals turned Goa into a kind of extended holiday home. At the same time, a crop of high-end bars opened to cater to them. Together, they created a new audience for a local spirit that had until then been known as “jungle juice”.

Urraca special menus, once limited to tavernas with simple “Urraca Available” boards, suddenly began appearing on fancy cocktail menus. Just in the last few days, bars such as Bar Mofo in south Goa held Caju Cartel, while award-winning Hideaway in north Goa hosted takeovers with head bartenders from Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru and The Bombay Canteen from Mumbai under their “Big Fat Urrak Party” banner. Both the events echo the mainstream love for a spirit that had managed to fly under the radar until just a few years ago.

At Quinta Cantina, run by co-founder Pankaj Balachandran, which champions local feni and Mexican spirits, one can try cocktails such as Cashew Colada, an urraca Pinacolada. “As bartenders, it’s hard to ignore the low ABV and fruity character of urraca that lends itself beautifully to a tropical drink like a colada. We also have technique-driven drinks, one with mezcal and yuzu cordial called Yuseemenow and another with ginger and Aperol called Smash Don’t Pass, that are unexplored flavours for most consumers,” he says. They offer a tasting of three urracas from different distillers in a bid to draw in more curious consumers.

As demand began to outstrip supply, enterprising bartenders and some restaurants started diluting urraca. Given its short seasonal window, it is sometimes frozen for year-round use, although that is not how the spirit is meant to be consumed.

Hansel Vaz, geologist and creator of Cazulo Feni, has noticed urraca being sold for ₹9,000 at a premium restaurant, when it sells for anything between ₹150-400 for a bottle outside. “It is simply the distillers’ skill of extracting the fruity flavours. It has to be cloudy and consumed within 25 days of distillation. It is also always served with a 90ml serve, not even 60ml that bars usually use. Consumers don’t know what good urraca is whereas bars are overcomplicating it,” Vaz says.

His concern is echoed by local chef Avinash Martins, who ensures that he sources the best-quality urraca and feni for his restaurants Cavatina and Janot. He says good urraca is distilled using mud pots, but today no one has the skill and patience for it. A mud pot requires long hands and more concentration. “The second-best option is to use copper pots that are used nowadays, but the demand is so high that some others have begun to use cheap barrels to distil it. They wash, burn and distil urraca, and sometimes even mix other fruits in the process,” he adds.

Inferior-quality urraca has a local term as well. When Gupta posted about his experience on a WhatsApp food group, Vaz responded by saying he had been served “pochok” (a local term for ineffectual/badly distilled urraca). “Because of the demand, distillers have started bringing cashews from Maharashtra. These are not tree ripened, instead plucked. The yeasts are not alive and the fermentation is not long enough,” says Vaz.

By local standards, customers always ask to taste the urraca before buying it. That’s because it is made by distillers and sold in plastic bottles. There’s also no branding or quality control per se. One trusts the distiller to have made the best urraca with fresh cashew, and of course, his skill. But there are safeguards. To determine whether it is distilled as per standards, it must have a lingering fruit finish, should not be rough or smokey in taste and have a light alcohol aftertaste.

Vaz clarifies: “Urraca is like a spritzer. The idea is to enjoy its fruity flavours over multiple drinks. That’s the reason why it’s cheap, so you can finish the entire bottle in one afternoon. It’s a very simple drink, but bartenders tend to overcomplicate it by mixing it with other ingredients so that the original cashew flavour is lost. Today if you ask bartenders where the urraca is from, they won’t be able to tell you which part of the state it’s from. Of course, giving a taster isn’t standard either.”

Some bars maintain the relationship with their distillers in order to ensure the quality doesn’t get affected. Buland Shukla, who runs For The Record, a vinyl bar in Panaji, has an extensive urraca and feni menu. He’s relied on the same supplier since he began his restaurant six years ago. “As a bar, we work with only one farm and we pay them a lot more than the market rate. We know their practices and hygiene standards. And in return, we promise to buy their stock out. The distillers need to have the confidence that a good product will sell even if it’s expensive,” Shukla says.

Finally, there’s the issue of VAT (value-added tax). Since it’s a local spirit made for just a few months, urraca was never regularised by the excise department. Locals were, and still are, free to buy it and consume it as they like. However, bars can’t legally buy and sell it because there is no framework. But, things might change. The state’s excise department along with members of the Goa Cashew Feni Distillers and Bottlers Association is planning to curb its misuse and bring a holistic policy around the production and sale.

Until that happens, perhaps a more mindful consumption would go a long way in helping to preserve this unique Goan spirit. As Shukla says, “One needs to make peace with the fact that this is not an industrial product. For example, a couple of years ago, the crop suffered, and there was not much urraca. I didn’t drink urraca that season. And that’s fine.”

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