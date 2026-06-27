Travel: Five reasons to go glamping in Utah

The memories of my recent road trip have a faintly hallucinatory quality. I know everything I saw was real yet parts of it still feel improbable. Utah operates at a scale and in colours that seem borrowed from another planet, and returning to ordinary life afterwards requires a small but noticeable recalibration. I try describing it to people who haven’t been, but the words feel inadequate even as I form them.
Over 11 days of driving a 1,200-mile loop around the southern part of Utah—through canyon country, past ancient rock formations and prehistoric petroglyphs, along dirt roads that vanish into a silence so complete it feels curated—five experiences lodged themselves in my mind.
Sleeping under the Milky Way
Utah’s dark sky reserves are legendary—vast tracts where the night looks as it did before industry and electricity. I had timed the trip around the new moon to car camp in the Valley of the Gods. What I hadn’t accounted for was Utah Highway 95.
This road sandwiched between Canyonlands and Capitol Reef National Parks defeated all scheduling. Every few miles, the landscape did something so improbable we simply had to stop and take photos. As a result, the Valley of the Gods slipped beyond daylight hours. With fading light, we turned into a small canyon, cut the engine, rolled out sleeping bags, and slept in the car. No booking, no fuss, no fee. Not a single vehicle passed us and we had a private piece of earth and sky. And the sky was about to make its case.
At 2am I stepped outside into a sky studded with stars. The Milky Way had risen in the southeast—not a faint smear but a luminous architecture, bands of cosmic dust slicing through dense rivers of stars untouched by earthly light. We made hot chocolate on the portable stove, sat on a rock, and watched shooting stars track across the spectacle.
At dawn we brewed coffee on the tailgate in complete silence as the desert assembled itself in the early light. The canyon, the coffee and the calm. At that hour, with the desert coming awake around us, they felt like more than enough. Utah teaches you this: you don’t need the perfect spot. You just need the right night, and the willingness to pull over.
Skydiving Over Moab
Skydiving over Moab is a peculiar combination of momentary dread and long-lasting delight. You sign a few forms, nod gravely at a waiver that essentially says: we are all mad here and so are you—and then find yourself in a small aircraft climbing over a landscape that looks increasingly like a topographical model someone forgot to scale down.
My tandem jumpmaster behaved like a man who had misplaced all sense of danger years ago. He tightened the harness, gave me a reassuring pat that reassured nothing, and slid the aircraft’s door open at 15,000ft with the casualness of someone airing out a room. Then he hurled himself and me out of the door.