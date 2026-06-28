Why Wajid Ali Shah remains the much misunderstood renaissance man of Awadh

To those previously unacquainted with Wajid Ali Shah as a litterateur, they will find a poet, playwright, theologian, historian, musicologist in this long chapter. The nawab was a prolific thinker. He was dedicated to playing with literary forms like the noha and the ghazal. He compiled letters written by the scribes of his begums, like Noor Zaman, who was the nawab’s mut’ai (contractual) wife, thus allowing a peek into their financial arrangements and some petty politics. His book of poems, Naajo, collects some Hindi songs the nawab wrote with Badshah Mahal Alam, and other musicians. Some of these songs were written in Bengali, which could only mean that exile did not snuff the nawab’s thirst for imbibing and transcribing culture across geographies.