Why Wajid Ali Shah remains the much misunderstood renaissance man of Awadh

For the first time, Meerza’s survey has been translated into English by Talat Fatima. Wajid Ali Shah: A Cultural and Literary Legacy is not just a heritage project. It is a family affair. Meerza was the great grandson of the nawab. He was professor of Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University when he wrote his forensically researched survey of his great-grandfather’s writings. Fatima is the nawab’s great-great-granddaughter, a direct descendant of Wajid Ali Shah and Begum Hazrat Mahal, two icons of the Indian resistance to the British East India Company in 1857.