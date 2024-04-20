We had to do what was simple and right: Wim Wenders
Wim Wenders, director of ‘Perfect Days’, on how they made a quietly transcendental film about toilets
Wim Wenders has always been a wanderer. Many of his films, right from early features like Alice in the Cities and Kings of the Road, are stories of travel and travellers. His renown has allowed him to wander too, making films everywhere from his hometown of Dusseldorf to the Texas desert and the streets of Havana. In 2022, he was invited to Tokyo to make a documentary on the city’s toilets. He opted instead to make a fiction film about a man named Hirayama, played by Kōji Yakusho, a toilet cleaner who lives on his own and takes pleasure in his simple, unchanging daily routine.