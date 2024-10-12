Weekly planner: 5 events you wouldn’t want to miss

Paintings of hope Sakshi Gallery is showing recent works by artist Alok Bal in the show Inscribed Landscapes. The images on display seem poetic and lyrical, and yet there is a simmering frustration underlying them. The works refer to ecological disasters, displacement of indigenous people and violence during insurgencies. “But there is also a celebration of strength and resilience. The people protesting and portrayed are not individuals. They are more members of a community, sharing bonds, beliefs…,” writes artist Vasudevan Akkitham about Bal’s paintings. The figurative works, then, also become witness to the communities’ challenges, and stand in solidarity with them. At Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, till 7 November, 11am-6pm.

Sculptures by Tarik Currimbhoy.

Kinetic forms Tender Forces showcases the sculptural practice of India-born and US-based architect Tarik Currimbhoy. The works on display mirror Currimbhoy’s architectural practice, in which he looks for tactility and purity of form and material. “Tarik Currimbhoy captures this dance and dynamism of nature, into mobile solids and geometric subtleties. The smooth materiality of his sculptures, or forms melting in their reflective surfaces, jostling between materiality and immaterialities, is the ‘task of the translator’... the artist, the sculptor…,” writes architect-researcher Kaiwan Mehta. At Akara Contemporary, Mumbai, till 16 November, 11am6.30pm (Tuesday-Saturday)

A painting by F.N. Souza.

The unseen Souza Dhoomimal Art Centre is hosting an exhibition in celebration of F.N. Souza’s centenary. Titled Celebrating F.N.Souza - His Philosophy, His Life, and His Enduring Influence on Art, the exhibition features a rare collection of Souza’s works from the 1950s to the 1980s, including some that have not been exhibited before. The artworks come from the personal collection of Mahender Jain and Sushma Jain, emphasising Souza's standing association with the Dhoomimal Art Centre. A limited edition book on the collection will be launched. At Dhoomimal Art Centre, Connaught Place, 8-27 October. 11am-7pm (Sundays and holidays closed), www.dhoomimalartcentre.com.

A work by Dina Pindoria.

Stories of women Contemporary art gallery Exhibit320 is currently hosting Unseen Shadows, an exhibition featuring the works of visual artists Richa Arya and Deena Pindoria. Using industrial detritus like metal sheets and wood, Arya’s work draws upon her experiences growing up in rural Haryana to depict the struggles and resilience of women. Pindoria’s Purdah Series (2024), on the other hand, focuses on the complex experiences of women living under the purdah system. The exhibition has been curated by Lekha Poddar. At Exhibit320, Lado Sarai, New Delhi, 5 October - 4 November, 10.30am-6.30pm, (Sunday with appointment). For details, visit www.exhibit320.com.

Clowns perform at the International Clown Festival.