A 100-year-old philosopher’s secret to lasting health

I was born with a frail constitution. My family didn’t believe I would ever live a normal, healthy life. My mother used to say in my presence, ‘I would be happy if you make it to twenty.’

But I fought the illnesses and won. From the age of fourteen, I began to hope I might not die young after all. By the time I finished middle and high school, I was confident that with effort, I could live and work in good health. Compared to others my age now, I’m arguably doing better than most.

I’m deeply grateful that I’ve never been hospitalised, nor have I ever undergone surgery. I’ve rarely had to put my work on hold due to illness. For this, I’m beyond grateful.

At thirty, I grew confident in my ability to work in good health. After fifty, I felt I could maintain my health as well as anyone else. And by seventy, I was considered healthier than my peers.

There’s no special secret to it. I simply took care of myself as though it were my duty. I needed to stay healthy in order to fulfil the tasks given to me. This resolve stemmed from a promise I made to myself in childhood. Even now, I don’t seek a healthy life for its own sake, but so I can continue working.

Avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, knowing they could only be harmful, greatly contributed to my health in old age. Those born with physical vulnerabilities often have one hidden advantage: they learn early not to overexert themselves. Although I’ve accomplished a great deal, I always took on responsibilities slightly below my maximum capacity. If I could manage 100, I only committed to 90. That way, I’d often end up doing 120. Commit to 120, and you’ll likely fall short of 100.

These days, we’re bombarded with health advice from all sources. Chief among them is exercise. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to enjoy exercise until I turned fifty as I was simply too busy. I never even considered fishing, golf or hiking, all of which my friends enjoyed, because I couldn’t spare the time.

After fifty, I began playing soccer with university friends. It’s a rather rough sport, but I’d spent my youth in Pyongyang playing soccer, so I enjoyed it for several years. Eventually, I hit my physical limits and switched to tennis at my children’s suggestion. But tennis requires coordinating schedules with a tennis partner. So, just before retirement, I began looking for a solo activity I could do anytime.

Swimming was perfect. It engages the whole body and can be done at any time if there’s a pool nearby. But I never overexerted myself. If I could swim 100 metres, I’d stop at 90, so that I’d want to come back again the next day. It’s been over thirty years since I started swimming regularly, and I still swim almost every day. I even request hotels with pools when I travel abroad.

My biggest challenge with swimming was skin care, so I paid close attention to it. I also developed a routine that worked for me so as to avoid injuries. I swam for thirty years not because I was obsessed with maintaining my health, but simply to enjoy it, and reaped great health benefits from it. As long as there is a pool nearby, I’d like to keep swimming for a few more years.

As one grows older, walking becomes the best exercise. But rather than walking for health’s sake or to exercise, I prefer to venture out to the mountain path to enjoy its beauty. Once walking becomes an everyday habit, it’s so enjoyable you hardly notice you’re doing it.

Still, the body inevitably ages. A friend who was a few years ahead of me once said, ‘In my seventies, I aged every year. In my eighties, I could feel myself aging every month. And after ninety, I feel a little older every day.’ Aging is unavoidable. But from my sixties onwards, I’ve found that a peaceful heart and a healthy mind improves physical stamina, too.

Though the body may age, the decline of emotional intelligence doesn’t come as quickly. People often say, ‘Though my body has aged, I feel just the same as before.’ As we age, we must pay attention to staying young of mind and maintaining mental wellbeing. The old saying goes, ‘Sound body, sound mind,’ but in old age, it’s perhaps more accurate to say that a strong mind sustains physical health.

Reflecting on this, I believe I’ve been a successful man in terms of health.

View full Image The cover of the book, A Theory of Happiness: Lessons from a 100 year old Korean Philosopher.