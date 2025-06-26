10K steps is dead. Here’s what actually matters for fat loss
10,000 steps is a neat way to keep track of movement but for effective fat loss it's better to factor in caloric deficit through diet and prioritise strength training and sleep
For many years, the “10,000 steps a day" rule has been an epitome for health and fitness. It originated as a marketing campaign for a pedometer in Japan in the 1960s and somehow morphed into a universal fitness target. With new technologies and studies emerging, things have changed in 2025. Scientists now claim that simply walking without any additional shifts in diet will not help significantly in weight shedding.