10K steps is dead. Here’s what actually matters for fat loss

For many years, the “10,000 steps a day" rule has been an epitome for health and fitness. It originated as a marketing campaign for a pedometer in Japan in the 1960s and somehow morphed into a universal fitness target. With new technologies and studies emerging, things have changed in 2025. Scientists now claim that simply walking without any additional shifts in diet will not help significantly in weight shedding.

Why striving to achieve 10,000 steps is counterproductive

Walking is one of the most gentle exercises we know: it's easy to perform, safe for one's health and contributes to it, and beneficial to numerous ailments. It enhances one's mood, improves blood flow and circulation, and lowers the chances of several chronic and acute diseases. Still, when it comes to actually shedding off fat there is more that needs to be done than walking, and people are beginning to understand that. Burning 300-500 calories is doable for the majority of people for whom the 10,000 steps goal is an achievement. Sadly that can easily be undone by eating a snack or tiny drink.

The fitness reward system is incomparably complex. To estimate muscle growth and the amount of effort given, one cannot merely look at the step counter without looking at the overall activity level. It’s understood that while it is vital to move, that alone does not suffice.

So, what actually works for fat loss today?

1. Caloric deficit: Reducing fat or weight will continue to revolve around the (food) used versus intake in terms of energy. Caloric deficit can be achieved through effortless eating, tailored meal plans, and maintaining automated food logs through mobile apps.

2. Strength training over cardio: Muscle mass increases with weightlifting, resulting in burning more rest calories. In the coming years there will be smart workout apps with algorithmic weightlifting that will enable gyms to cut down hours of cardio.

3. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): Short high intensity activities such as sprinting and circuit training burns calories both during and after the workout.

4. Better sleep and reduced stress: When it comes to fat loss, sleep is a major factor. It keeps the body’s hormonal profile in check. Lack of sleep paired with stress increases the levels of cortisol, the belly fat inducing hormone. Smart gadgets that allow people to monitor sleep and stress, help provide relaxation.

5. Every day movement counts: Activities such as pacing around the house, stair climbing, or even fidgeting fall under non-exercise category. Modern thinking tends to view all of these actions as very efficient means of burning additional calories.

In terms of shedding weight ‘10,000 steps’ is a neat way to keep track of movement, which served its purpose. The new approach for weight loss, in contrast, discards arbitrary figure targets and comprises a thoughtful plan that factors diet, physical engagement, rest, and even stress to achieve and sustain optimal body weight. Walking may be an excellent form of exercise, but it constitutes only a small part of the entire picture.

Jashan Vij is a health & fat loss coach based in Ludhiana.