10K steps is dead. Here’s what actually matters for fat loss

Why striving to achieve 10,000 steps is counterproductive

Walking is one of the most gentle exercises we know: it's easy to perform, safe for one's health and contributes to it, and beneficial to numerous ailments. It enhances one's mood, improves blood flow and circulation, and lowers the chances of several chronic and acute diseases. Still, when it comes to actually shedding off fat there is more that needs to be done than walking, and people are beginning to understand that. Burning 300-500 calories is doable for the majority of people for whom the 10,000 steps goal is an achievement. Sadly that can easily be undone by eating a snack or tiny drink.