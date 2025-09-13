A familiar sight greets Disket Dolma, 27, each day when she gets to work at Metta Cafe in Leh. Adorning the ceiling is a row of multi-coloured bibs that announces the exploits of endurance athletes who’ve completed various races across Ladakh. Though she doesn’t make much of it, her colleagues throw in a reminder every now and then—they want her medal hanging there soon.

It’s the kind of pressure that comes as the defending champion of the Ladakh Marathon. After finishing as runner-up in 2022 and 2023 behind her training mate Jigmet Dolma, 32, who also holds the course record (3 hours, 18 minutes, 56 seconds), Disket came up with a mighty effort to win last year’s race by over 25 minutes. Her performance this year—ninth among the elite Indian women at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and fifth at the Delhi Marathon—will certainly make her one of the favourites for the 12th edition of the race on 14 September.

“It’s always tricky when we are running together. Jigmet and I are part of the same training group, so we know each other really well and keep pushing one another. I’ve missed just one edition of this race, so the experience certainly helps, especially when it comes to the race route that we run on regularly," Dolma says. The Ladakh Marathon is gradually becoming a regular feature on India’s racing calendar—from 1,906 entries in 2022, there are 6,160 runners this year. There’s the draw of endurance in the Silk Route Ultra (122km) and the Khardung La Challenge (72km), the test of speed in the marathon and the half marathon categories, and the delight of running a 5km for greenhorns at altitude.

It’s what has brought Taher Merchant, 42, to Ladakh since 2014. During his very first race, he was handed a good account of what altitude has in store for the best of runners. “I felt really good, like it was my day and that I would make the podium. And among those who won were local schoolchildren. That’s when I realised I had to learn how to run in the mountains. Over the years, it has made me stronger, both in terms of physical and mental resilience," Merchant says. The experience of repeatedly running in Ladakh has been a stepping stone for him to successfully finish other testing ultra races such as the Everest Marathon in Nepal and the Marathon des Sables in Morocco. From half marathons, Merchant graduated to the full distance and the Khardung La Challenge last year. He wants to give the latter another go this time around to improve on his timing.

“Getting across Khardung La is a different ballgame. No matter how many times you do it, the struggle remains the same. At one point last year, it got so windy that I had to stop because I just didn’t know how to move forward. Before continuing, I told myself—this is getting tough, but you are tougher. It was a testing point and a very personal journey all the way to the finish," he says. The altitude gain for the Silk Route Ultra (over 2,100m) and the Khardung La Challenge (over 1,400m) tests the best of runners, especially while crossing the Khardung La (5,370m), and acclimatisation is key in the run-up to the race.

Two days after landing in Leh, Merchant took on a 15km run, followed by a 21km downhill effort from South Pullu (4,670m) and a 20km walk to Wari La (5,312m) over the next few days.

It’s been a similar exercise for Uttam Kumar Shetty, 42, who will attempt his first Silk Route Ultra. During the Khardung La Challenge last year, he realised just what he was up against when he clocked 14 minutes for a kilometre on a particular uphill section, a distance he usually covers in sub-4 minutes on flats. “You need to get enough miles on your legs so that your muscles are used to endurance. Once you have trained for that, 95% of the effort is mental. It’s the mind that gets you across the finish line, so training the mind is also as important," Shetty says. “Then of course, there are the freezing conditions to deal with and understanding how to pace yourself. The race starts at 3am in sub-zero temperature. A lot of runners tend to go quick at the start and are soon out of breath. That’s where all the problems begin," he says.

Shetty remembers a line of headlamps crawling its way up towards Khardung La in the darkness and a personal sense of accomplishment when he topped out. The downhill here on felt relatively simple as he took on a jog-walk-run routine. But what seemed just around the next bend often took longer than expected and it required patient progress for him to make the finish. To be among the podium contenders, making time on uphills is everything on a course such as this. It’s what Sufiya (who goes by just her first name) worked on while training around Manali to improve on her third-place finish at the Silk Route Ultra last year.

“A lot of the work was around getting faster on uphills, whether it was endurance runs to Rohtang La or speed and tempo workouts on steady inclines towards the Atal Tunnel. Besides the training, you need to give your body enough time to get used to the conditions. Experience at altitude helps in terms of knowing how your body is going to react to certain things," she says. With inclement weather in Ladakh during the weeks leading up to the race, Sufiya, 39, believes that this edition will be a different challenge with plenty of snow dumped on the upper reaches of the mountains. The race promises spectacular sights of russet, snowcapped mountains by day and the persistent hum of strained breathing and shuffling feet.

Dolma is all too familiar with this environment that she also calls home. Come race day, all her focus will be on making the most of the familiar conditions in her backyard. And bringing back a medal to celebrate with her colleagues at work.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

