Faster, higher, tougher: What it really takes to master the Ladakh Marathon
Across freezing passes and oxygen-starved trails, Ladakh’s marathon is a rite of endurance. As the 12th edition of the race gets underway, participants talk about how they train for the event
A familiar sight greets Disket Dolma, 27, each day when she gets to work at Metta Cafe in Leh. Adorning the ceiling is a row of multi-coloured bibs that announces the exploits of endurance athletes who’ve completed various races across Ladakh. Though she doesn’t make much of it, her colleagues throw in a reminder every now and then—they want her medal hanging there soon.