It’s been a similar exercise for Uttam Kumar Shetty, 42, who will attempt his first Silk Route Ultra. During the Khardung La Challenge last year, he realised just what he was up against when he clocked 14 minutes for a kilometre on a particular uphill section, a distance he usually covers in sub-4 minutes on flats. “You need to get enough miles on your legs so that your muscles are used to endurance. Once you have trained for that, 95% of the effort is mental. It’s the mind that gets you across the finish line, so training the mind is also as important," Shetty says. “Then of course, there are the freezing conditions to deal with and understanding how to pace yourself. The race starts at 3am in sub-zero temperature. A lot of runners tend to go quick at the start and are soon out of breath. That’s where all the problems begin," he says.